Man handcuffed inside police car fatally shot

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA/CNN) – Maryland police say an officer fatally shot a suspect who was handcuffed and seatbelted in a police cruiser.

It all unfolded around 8 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the victim – 41-year-old William Green – was making his way up Saint Barnabas towards the Temple Hills area when Prince George’s County police pulled him over.

They say they smelled PCP in his car as they approached the intersection at Winston Street and Saint Barnabas.

They immediately took the man into custody, putting him in the front seat of a patrol car.

Once they were inside, Green was cuffed and seatbelted, but some sort of struggle ensued with the police officer and that’s when multiple shots were fired and Green was hit.

He later died at the hospital.

“Obviously he did not resist arrest because you had him in handcuffs. You placed them in there. His life matters,” Green’s mother Brenda said.

Police say the officer was not wearing a body camera, so there’s no video of the incident.

Meanwhile the officer is on paid administrative leave, pending a police review of the shooting.

