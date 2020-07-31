Man in custody after shooting spree in Tampa, Florida; 1 officer shot

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police have arrested a man after he shot at multiple cars in Tampa, Hillsborough County, and I-275.

According to a Tampa police spokesperson, there were at least seven random shootings including one that happened on I-275 that started just before 7 p.m.

Police say the adults involved in the I-275 incident suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A Tampa police officer who was responding to reports of the shootings pulled the suspect over on Hillsborough Avenue and was shot in the forearm by the suspect who exited the car and opened fire.

The suspect then ran into the Brandywine apartment complex, where officers tracked him to a third-floor landing and took him into custody.

Police say the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to Tampa General Hospital.

Tampa Police Chief Dugan met him at the hospital and reports that the officer, with 11 months on duty, is in good spirits.

Currently, Hillsborough Ave is closed in both directions between 40th Street and 43rd Street.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

Latest News Headlines: