Man interrupts Biden, yells ‘Biden is a predator’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN Newsource) — While speaking at a campaign in Las Vegas, 2020 Presidential Candidate Joe Biden was interrupted mid-speech.

“Joe Biden is a predator,” the man yelled.

Things soon got hectic, but the former vice president kept it under control.

“No, no, no, no, no. Let him go. Let him go,” he said as a crowd began to approach the man.

The man was escorted out, and supports soon began to chant, “Biden! Biden! Biden!”

As those returned to their seats, Biden had a message.

“Folks, that’s OK. Look, that’s how far we’ve fallen,” he said.