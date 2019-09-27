Man interrupts Biden, yells ‘Biden is a predator’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN Newsource) — While speaking at a campaign in Las Vegas, 2020 Presidential Candidate Joe Biden was interrupted mid-speech.
“Joe Biden is a predator,” the man yelled.
Things soon got hectic, but the former vice president kept it under control.
“No, no, no, no, no. Let him go. Let him go,” he said as a crowd began to approach the man.
The man was escorted out, and supports soon began to chant, “Biden! Biden! Biden!”
As those returned to their seats, Biden had a message.
“Folks, that’s OK. Look, that’s how far we’ve fallen,” he said.
- Meet some of the Insta-famous dogs of San Francisco
- Indiana father says daughter’s death linked to vaping
- It’s ‘a unity of effort’ searching for migrants in Big Bend, Border Patrol official says
- Trump speaks at Hispanic Heritage Month event
- Moms-to-be flock to Minnesota restaurant for ‘labor inducing burger’