Man lights joint in court while appearing on drug possession charge

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — A man in court for drug charges is now facing additional charges after he started smoking marijuana in front of the judge, officials said.

Spencer Alan Boston, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession after the incident, news outlets reported.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said Boston was in court Monday on a simple drug possession charge. Boston approached the bench to discuss his sentence but instead expressed his views on legalizing marijuana.

Boston reached in his pocket, pulled out a marijuana cigarette, lit it, smoked it and was immediately taken into custody, Bryan said.

