Man moves into Kansas animal shelter to help get dog adopted

MERRIAM, KANSAS (CNN) — A Kansas City man loves a shelter dog so much, he’s moved in with her to help her get adopted.

The pup has been at the Great Plains SPCA in Kansas for 400 days.

It’s cramped quarters and there are some strange overnight sounds, but at least his roommate doesn’t snore.

“She does not snore but I can hear other dogs in the building snoring,” said Scott Poore, who’s staying at the shelter.

The dog named Queen has been at the shelter for more than 400 nights.

“I just can’t figure out why she’s not getting adopted,” Poore said.

So Poore grabbed his tooth brush, his computer and his calendar and “Queen, slide over.”

Living in the shelter is not easy, Poore said.

He’s got responsibilities of his other job to get done while staying at the shelter, but the most important thing is making sure his new roommate gets adopted.

“She’s just been slowly declining in the shelter environment because I see her every day I’ve noticed those changes,” Poore said.

Poore said Queen is a loving dog and he’s hoping to show people just how friendly she is.

He said she is a perfect example of what happened when a dog goes unadopted.

“Queen is really speaking for all long-term shelter dogs and shelter cats they’re kind of the forgotten ones,” he said.

If you are interested in giving Queen a forever home or know someone who might be, contact the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas.