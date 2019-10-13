Man pays off school lunch debts for every child

JUPITER, FL (CNN NEWSOURCE) – $944.34. That was the total outstanding lunch debt in all nine Jupiter area schools and one local man says that’s a small price to pay to make a big difference in a child’s life.

“I went in there and I said “I want to pay off the lunch debt,” Andrew Levy said.

When Andrew Levy learned that over 400 kids in his community couldn’t get a full meal in their school cafeterias, he felt he had to take action.

“These children that were in debt were going to either not eat or they would get just cheese sandwiches and I thought ‘that’s crazy,’” Levy said.

He had no agenda.

No children in the district and no personal connection to the schools but he knew he could make a difference, so he just made it happen.

“Food is something that you shouldn’t have to think about. Children shouldn’t have to learn hungry,” Levy said.

After he paid the bills and brought the families back to “zero,” Levy posted about it on Facebook, and soon, hundreds of people commented asking if they could contribute next time too, and before he knew it, Levy’s act of kindness started a chain reaction across Palm Beach County.

“I even have had some clients over the past 48 hours say you know something? I want to help I want to give too,” Levy said. “Every quarter I’m going to do either a GoFundMe page or a fundraising page that can raise money every quarter so lunch debt never accumulates.”