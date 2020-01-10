Live Now
Man pleads guilty to pretending to be missing boy

(CNN) — An Ohio man admitted Wednesday to lying about being a missing boy from Illinois, which set off a frenzy last year.

Brian Rini pleaded guilty to a federal charge of aggravated identity theft.

Last April, he told FBI agents and police officers in Newport, Kentucky that he was Timmothy Pitzen.

Pitzen went missing in 2011 when he was 6-years-old.

Rini claimed he’d been held captive and abused for years and escaped from two men.

DNA testing revealed he was not the missing boy.

Rini admitted that he saw the story about Pitzen’s case on TV.

The charge he pleaded to carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence.

