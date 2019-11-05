Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich, police confirm

OXON HILL, Md. (WNCN/WAVY) — A man was fatally stabbed Monday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, during a fight over a Popeye’s chicken sandwich, police said.

The man died at the hospital and the stabbing was “related to the release of the sandwich” at Popeyes, according to a statement during a news conference by Prince George’s County Police.

The deadly stabbing happened around 7 p.m. at the Popeyes in the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, local authorities said.

The 28-year-old man who was stabbed was found in the parking lot, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Prince George’s County Police Director Jennifer Donelan called the slain man “an innocent victim.”

The incident began as the victim was inside the Popeyes waiting in a line specifically for the chicken sandwich, police said. The two men then got into “an altercation” after a man cut in the line for the chicken sandwich, police said in a news conference.

The pair went outside where the victim was stabbed. The suspect has not been found.

“For you to get that angry over anything … to develop into this kind of violence is a sad and tragic day and that person needs to turn themselves in,” Donelan said about the incident and suspect.