Man takes every book from community library; police say it’s not a crime

(CNN) — Police say they can not go after a man who took away every single book from a community library in Virginia.

The little free library in Portsmouth is meant to be a community resource, where people can leave and take books for free.

But Sunday night, someone was caught on video completely emptying it out.

The woman who runs the library contacted police.

But she says they told her because the books are free, there was no crime.

The woman says she was stunned when she realized all books were gone.

“I came out and the boxes are gone,” said Caroline Barnes. “And I thought ‘Oh my gosh, where did the boxes go?’ It was raining and then I looked in the little library and everything was gone – I mean everything.”

Barnes is hoping the man in the video will not throw away or sell the books.

The little free library is already back in business, re-stocked with books donated by neighbors and from Barnes’ own collection.

