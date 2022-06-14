(KRON) – The man who scaled the Salesforce Tower appears to be the same individual currently on the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City.

Maison Des Champs, who identifies himself as “pro-life Spiderman,” posted video to his Instagram story climbing the 50-story Devon Tower saying his location. He is also wearing a shirt with a spider on it.

As KRON4 reported last month, Des Champs was taken into custody after climbing the 61-story Salesforce Tower in an anti-abortion protest.

Des Champs identified himself on the website www.prolifespiderman.com. He stated he has a love for the outdoors and started rock climbing at the age of 16. He claims that in August 2021, he climbed the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, where he lives, to protest COVID-19 mandates. He also stated he is a finance major at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

