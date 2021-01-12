Man who threatened to kill Nancy Pelosi on live TV arrested by FBI

WASHINGTON (KRON) – The FBI on Tuesday announced the arrest of a Georgia man who had threatened to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

WGCL-TV obtained a court document in which the FBI says the suspect- Cleveland Grover Meredith – allegedly sent text messages to friends and family expressing a desire to harm Pelosi.

In one text message allegedly sent by Meredith, it reads “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi speech and putting a bullet in her noggin’ on Live TV.”

A #Georgia man has been arrested for threatening to kill House Speaker #NancyPelosi by shooting her in the head. Cleveland Grover Meredith's history is dotted with alarm bells. I'm taking a closer look at 11pm on @cbs46. #Washington #Politics #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/liOcu0AaZY — Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 12, 2021

In another text message cited in the document, Meredith discusses the possibility of driving his truck onto the Capitol lawn and trying to run Pelosi over.

“Headed to DC with a (s—-) ton of 5.56 armor-piercing ammo,” he texted friends and relatives on Jan. 6, adding a purple devil emoji, according to court filings. The following day, he texted to the group: “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi (C——’s) speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.” He once again added a purple devil emoji, and wrote he might hit her with his truck instead. “I’m gonna run that (C—-) Pelosi over while she chews on her gums. … Dead (B——) Walking. I predict that within 12 days, many in our country will die.”

Meredith then texted a photo of himself in blackface.

“I’m gonna walk around DC FKG with people by yelling ‘Allahu ak Bar’ randomly.”

A participant in the text exchange provided screenshots to the FBI, who tracked Meredith to a Holiday Inn a short walk from the Capitol.

They found a compact Tavor X95 assault rifle, a 9mm Glock 19 handgun and about 100 rounds of ammunition, according to court filings.

The agents also seized a stash of THC edibles and a vial of injectable testosterone.

Meredith is charged with transmitting a threat, as well as felony counts for possession of firearms and ammunition.

So far, at least 90 people have been arrested on charges ranging from misdemeanor curfew violations to felonies related to assaults on police officers and possessing illegal weapons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.