(KRON) — Manny Pacquiao has fought over 70 professional bouts during his legendary 26-year career. After announcing his retirement last year, Pacquiao, the only eight-division champion in boxing history, is now taking on another fight — the fight to end Asian hate crimes.

Pacquiao has executive produced a movie “Almighty Zeus,” which is meant to raise awareness of Asian hate crimes, according to a press release. The film will be shown in select theaters starting Dec. 2.

“I hope this movie will encourage and inspire a lot of people, not only in America but all over the world,” Pacquiao, 43, said in the release. “I hope it encourages people to spread love instead of hate.”

Chris Soriano stars as Zeus and also wrote, directed and produced the film, according to the release. Soriano filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic when crimes against Asian Americans increased nationwide. In the film, he incorporated real hate crimes that happened to that demographic.

KRON On is streaming news live now

In the Bay Area, the film is set to be screened in Daly City, but the press release did not specify which theater. It will be shown at Regal Cinemas in Honolulu, Mira Mesa (San Diego), Riverside and Seattle. The Laemmle Glendale, AMC Americana and Regal Alhambra in the Los Angeles area will also show the film.

A scene from the movie can be viewed here. Watch Pacquiao’s interview with CBS Los Angeles here. Click the links to view the film’s Facebook and Instagram pages.