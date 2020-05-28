Mark Zuckerberg says social networks should not be ‘arbiter of truth,’ Twitter’s Dorsey fires back

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday criticized Twitter for fact-checking President Donald Trump’s claim on mail-in voting earlier this week.

In an interview with Fox News’ Dana Perino, on “The Daily Briefing,” Zuckerberg differed with Twitter’s approach, saying “I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online, and neither should other private companies.”

Zuckerberg’s reaction to the situation comes after President Trump threatened to “strongly regulate” or even shut down social media companies.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016,” Trump tweeted.

This comes after Twitter on Tuesday added a fact-check label to Trump’s tweet about mail-in voting, along with a link directing Twitter users to information debunking Trump’s false claims about mail-in voting fraud.

The proposed order would direct executive branch agencies including the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission to study whether they can place new rules on the companies — though experts expressed doubts much could be done without an act of Congress.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been vocal in defense of Twitter’s fact-check of the tweet.

“We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make,” he tweeted Wednesday.

“This does not make us an ‘arbiter of truth,'” Dorsey added. “Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.”

Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make. — jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

Latest Stories: