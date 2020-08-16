‘Mask Fairy’ makes masks, gives them to those in need in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, AL. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Masks, among other things, are vital to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

A woman in Alaska, known as the mask fairy, is making masks and giving them to those in need.

Little by little.

“And they asked us quilters to make masks,” the mask ‘fairy’ said.

That’s how she came into her new life

“It says Mrs. P, the mask lady. That’s one of my personas,” Mrs. P said.

Mrs. P is known by many names.

Her legal name is Pillow. She changed it in 1980.

That’s when she was a bodybuilder and exotic dancer.

“I’m no longer a bodybuilder. I have the physique of a 64-year-old housewife,” Mrs. P said.

Today she’s showing her latest project outside.

“She is immune compromised. She’s fighting cancer,” Mrs. P said.

She’s talking about a roommate and taking that fear into her own hands.

“Whenever I see somebody without masks I’m thinking she could get another infection. It’s not just COVID,” she said.

So Mrs. P is delivering on her new persona.

“The pointy end goes over your nose,” Pillow said.

“My grandma made a mask for me but it did not feel this good,” one little boy said.

She hands out masks to people who might need one or forgot theirs.

“I’m giving them away,” Mrs. P said.

It’s just something little she can do. She’s spent hundreds of dollars, made hundreds of masks.

“I get a kick out of helping strangers,” she said.

Because in whatever life you’re living.

“If there’s one tiny thing I can do to help, then I’ll do it,” she said.

Every little bit helps.

