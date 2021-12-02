Mask mandate for airports, flights extended again

In this June 16, 2020 file photo, a traveler wears a mask and protective goggles as he walks through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Keep those masks on at the airport and on flights, travelers. The Transportation Security Administration has extended its mask mandate.

It’s has been extended before. The mandate was again set to expire in January 2022, but now it’s in effect through at least March 18, 2022.

The agency cites the recently detected omicron variant as a reason to keep it going.

“Following the President’s order and announcement regarding efforts to combat the Omicron variant, TSA, in conjunction with the CDC, will extend the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through March 18, 2022,” TSA said on Thursday.