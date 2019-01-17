Massive data breach compromises 773M email accounts Video

A massive data breach has been uncovered, and it has compromised hundreds of millions of emali addresses.

Millions of unique passwords have also been jeopardized and posted to a hacking forum.

The major mishap was first reported by security researcher Troy Hunt, who runs a website called "Have I Been Pwned."

Users can search to see if their email address or password has been compromised.

Pro tip -- it might be a good idea to check the site now in the wake of this recent hack.

Hunt tells Wired.com that it's difficult to see where the information originated from, but it could have come from more than 2,000 leake databases.

According to Wired, this type of breach has happened before, but never on this scale.

