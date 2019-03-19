Massive inferno at Texas chemical plant

HOUSTON (KRON) - A massive inferno at a Texas chemical plant has environmental officials now monitoring the air quality in the Houston area.

That fire is expected to rage on for days.

Dark and ominous clouds are now looming over the city after the 'Intercontinental Terminals Company' Facility in Deer Park, Texas caught fire over the weekend.

It's what travelers flying into the city were first greeted with.

Officials expect it could take days to put the fire out saying it could burn into Wednesday.

They say the blaze is contained, but only for the time being, as the fire continues to rage on, burning through fuel tank-by-tank.

