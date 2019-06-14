Matchups for first 2020 Democratic debates announced

The matchups for the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate were announced on Friday.

The first one will be on June 26 and the second debate will take place on June 27.

To qualify, candidates had to either score 1% in three qualifying polls or amass support from at least 6,500 unique donors.

Those requirements were set by the Democratic National Committee.

The debates will be hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo and will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami.

