Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila deliver masks to rural Texas hospitals

by: Billy Gates

Matthew and Camila McConaughey are delivering masks donated by Lincoln Motor Company to hospitals across rural Texas. (Photo from @McConaughey Twitter account)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The McConaughey’s are on the road again, this time delivering 110,000 medical masks to hospitals across rural Texas.

The couple posted a picture on Twitter, and said thanks to Lincoln Motor Company for donating the masks.

Matthew and Camila loaded up a King Ranch edition Ford truck with boxes of masks (they even had to put them in the back seat of the cab) and started the trek across the state.

