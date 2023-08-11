(KHON/NEXSTAR) — In the wake of the devastation caused by wildfires in Maui, several communities and homes are now destroyed and dozens are confirmed dead. As relief efforts continue, our station and the Red Cross are teaming up to help those affected.

Through a partnership with the American Red Cross, KRON4 sister station in Hawaii KHON2 and its parent company Nexstar have a dedicated Maui wildfire donation page where you can donate directly toward those impacted by the tragedy.

How to find lost or separated loved ones

The American Red Cross is acting as the clearinghouse to reunite families. Family members can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for help.

A Maui woman has created an alphabetical spreadsheet of those lost or separated. The list is public and can be found on this website.

The Family Assistance Center opened Thursday at the Kahului Community Center for family members who need assistance in finding loved ones. The center is located at 275 Uhu St. and will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Initially, it was open on Thursday and Friday, but the days were changed.

Additionally, KHON2 will host a Malama Maui telethon in partnership with the American Red Cross on Monday, August 14 from 5 to 10 a.m. HST (11 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST). That event will stream live on KHON2.com.

The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946 killed more than 150 people on the Big Island.

A flyover of the area Thursday showed normally vibrant communities had been reduced to gray and black. Street after street was nothing but rubble and foundation, said Associated Press video journalist Ty O’Neil, who was on the flight. The road was littered with charred vehicles, and an elementary school was left a mess of collapsed steel.

The Maui blaze is the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and laid waste to the town of Paradise.

How to help

KHON2 will host a telethon with the American Red Cross on Monday, during Wake Up 2Day, Take2 and Living808. The telethon, Malama Maui, will begin at 5 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. Call the phone number (855) 511-4483 and volunteers will be standing by ready to take donations for those impacted by the disaster.

Maui County created a survey for organizations and individuals wishing to offer services or donations. Click here to take the survey.

Gofundme has created a list of verified fundraisers. Those relief fundraisers can be found on their Maui hub page.

On Wednesday, Maui County advised that donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and blankets can be dropped off at the War Memorial complex. Items that are needed: slippers, men’s underwear, clothing, pillows, large duffel bags and storage containers.

The Maui Food Bank is accepting online donations on their website.

The Maui Humane Society is in need of assistance as well. They have been taking in injured animals and expect that number to continue to grow as some residents may need to surrender their animals in the coming days. They are asking for the community to: become an SOS foster, donate pet food and other pet items. Those off-island who would like to donate, can visit their Amazon wish list or make monetary donations on the Maui Humane website.

CNHA is collecting donations on their Kākoʻo Maui website. “While national outlets report on Lahaina as a tourist destination, it was so much more than that. Lahaina was the capital of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i for 25 years and home to the sacred Moku‘ula, the piko (center) of the Kingdom and the burial home to many of our ali‘i (chiefs). The loss of any ʻāina (land) is deeply felt by our community, but the destruction we’ve seen in Lahaina will be a scar felt for generations to come,” it reads on the fund website. All proceeds will go to Maui organizations and relief efforts.

Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. is taking inventory of available rentals. If you have available rentals, email debbie.cabebe@meoinc.org to help displaced fire victims.

The American Red Cross needs volunteers and is offering accelerated training for those willing to help out. They are also taking monetary donations, on their website.

The Show Aloha Challenge is selling Show Aloha for Maui good-quality shirts for $35 and 100% of proceeds will go to relief efforts. They will also be hosting a clothes and food drive next weekend at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.

Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba is hosting a collection drive on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 5001 Iroquois Ave. in Ewa Beach. The donations will be sent to Maui on Monday and will be received by Mayor Bissen’s wife, Isabella.

The Hawaii Lions Club is taking donations and have a private donor who will match funds up to $25,000. Visit the Hawaii Lions’ website to help.

Fox 5 San Diego interviewed Andy Mangiduyos who is originally from Lahaina. He owns Kalei’s Kitchenette in Rancho Peñasquitos and is collecting donations for Maui, items such as bottled water, non-perishables and linens. Mangiduyos’ family was also affected by the fires. He found out his family’s home was gone from his siblings. “They said, ‘we’re OK, we’re fine, the kids are fine — but the house is not there anymore.’”

According to Fox 5, San Diego-based MMA fighter and Hawaii native, Ilima Macfarlane is also accepting donations through her non-profit known as the Nā Wahine Toa Foundation.

Many organizations are assisting Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fund. Online donations can be made on the HCF website.

Maui Divers Jewelry announced that they will be donating 100% of their online profits to the Hawaii Red Cross until Aug. 15. Visit their website to shop.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility has setup collection points on base as well as outside their NEX entrance. They said the items most in need are: non-perishable food, rice, batteries and flashlights, toiletries, blankets, clothing and shoes, and children’s toys.

King’s Cathedral is accepting water, toiletries, baby formula, diapers, wipes, blankets, pillows, towels, tents, men’s clothing and slippers. The donation center is located at the front entry.

The Chamber of Commerce has established a fund to aid in the recovery of businesses. Donations can be made on the Chamber’s Gofund me page or by check made payable to “Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Foundation Relief Account” and mailed to 733 Bishop Street, Suite 1200, Honolulu, HI 96813.

