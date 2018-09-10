Mayor bans booster clubs from buying Nike gear Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

KENNER, La. (CNN) -- A Louisiana mayor is facing backlash for his response to Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad.

The company released an ad last week featuring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the National Anthem in the 2016 season.

The same day the ad was unveiled, Kenner Mayor E. Ben Zahn III signed a memo banning all booster clubs from ordering Nike products at the city's recreational centers.

A City Council member said he will "meet with the mayor and other council members in an effort to rescind" the directive.

"My fear is that for the people who live here to take this as something that is racial, something that is negative for the city," Councilman Gregory Carroll said.

"Our children, what is it that they take from this to know that you should be afraid to speak your word and to have an opinion about certain things? And then next from that, from a financial standpoint. Do people feel that we are not fair to be able to come in and spend their money?"

The mayor has not yet commented on the councilman's response.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES