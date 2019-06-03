Mayor Libby Schaaf auctions Warriors Game 4 ticket for good cause
OAKLAND (KRON) - The Dubs are coming home for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals after splitting the series with Toronto.
Game 4 could be the last time the Warriors play at Oracle.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is auctioning off one ticket to go as her guest on Friday.
The highest bidder will be helping out a good cause.
You can learn more in the video above.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS FOR RAPE OF 5-MONTH-OLD GIRL
- BILL GIVING CALIFORNIA WORKERS FULL PAY FOR FAMILY LEAVE ADVANCES
- MISSING MAUI HIKER FOUND ALIVE AFTER 16 DAYS IN FOREST
- SMALL TREMORS ALONG WEST COAST COULD LEAD TO 'BIG ONE'
- VICTIM KILLED IN HAWAII SHARK ATTACK WAS FROM GRANITE BAY