Mayor on Hawaii officers killed: They ‘put on their uniforms this morning and didn’t get home’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police Chief Susan Ballard confirmed Jerry Hanel to be the suspect in the shooting that killed two officers on Sunday, Jan. 19. Chief Ballard said that officers responded to the scene after a report of a stabbing.

The landlady of the home that Hanel was renting, attempted to evict him this morning. When officers arrived, they found the landlady bleeding from a stab wound in her leg. As officers walked toward the house, Hanel opened fire, shooting Officer Tiffany Enriquez. Officer Kaulike Kalama was shot as a second group of officers advanced toward the house. They both died of their injuries.

The suspect, who now faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and assault, remains unaccounted for. Two females are also reported to be unaccounted for, their last known location was at Hanel’s home. The landlady was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center. Her current condition is not known.

The house was reportedly set on fire after the shootings. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the blaze then spread to twelve surrounding houses, a number of vehicles and an HPD car. Other homes in the area have been evacuated. Residents were congregating in the nearby park, awaiting word that they could return to their houses–many not knowing the condition of their homes.

The house is reported to be a multi-story structure with one unit downstairs and a separate unit upstairs. A witness told us that a family with a small child lives upstairs from the suspect’s unit. Neighbors were able to confirm that that child as well as several children across the street were safe.

Hanel reportedly lived in the home for over ten years. At least two witnesses that we spoke to had a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) on him and it appears none of the neighbors were aware that he possessed a firearm. Chief Ballard said that Hanel did not have permits to own a weapon.

Roads were closed in the area: westbound on Diamond Head Rd., eastbound on Paki Rd. and Kalakaua Ave. and there appeared to be some traffic, mostly due to detours.

Fifty fire personnel responded to the scene and, according to sources, were escorted by police to put out the fire. Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves said the fire is completely extinguished now. The investigation is ongoing, with both fire and police investigating. Seven homes were totally destroyed and multiple others had fire and smoke damage.

According to Police Chief Ballard, Enriquez is a mother with seven years experience. Kalama is a father who had 9 years experience. Dozens of officers and agents were seen outside of the Queen’s Medical Center, presumably to show support for the officers’ families and to support each other after such a tragic loss to the department.