McDonald’s launches clothing line

CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Fast food fans hoping to super-size their “McWardrobes” for the holidays are in luck.

McDonald’s is launching an online store filled with merchandise that celebrates the restaurant and its products.

Shoppers who visit “golden arches unlimited” can browse a collection that includes Big Mac sandwich bags, french fry socks and a sesame seed umbrella.

There’s also a seasonal section — which the company says will rotate regularly.

With the holidays upon us, ’tis the season to decorate your tree with a Mickey D’s ornament.

Or rock your holiday party with a golden arches emblazoned ugly knitted sweater.

McDonald’s has partnered with fashion brands since the 80s.

It didn’t launch its own merchandise until two years ago, when it offered limited edition apparel to promote its delivery partnership with Uber Eats.

