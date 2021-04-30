Free McFlurry: Here’s why McDonald’s is making this limited offer

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo a sign is displayed outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens of workers complained about sexual harassment. The Chicago-based company said Wednesday, Aug. 28, that its franchisees have committed to provide the training to 850,000 employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Have you ever mistaken the McDonald’s McFlurry spoon for a straw?

Well, you’re in luck!

McDonald’s is offering a free Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 4 to “anyone who has ever mistaken the McFlurry spoon for a straw.”

Photo: McDonald’s website

The fast food giant says the spoon is often misunderstood and customers understand the struggle of confusing it for a straw.

McDonald’s says the hollow spoon is a key piece of the mixing process, but wants to make up for the confusion.

Customers can get a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 4 at participating McDonald’s. Be sure to download the McDonald’s App and scan the offer code at your local participating restaurant, no purchase necessary.

And the offer extends past May 4 for those who don’t want to leave the house.

From May 3 through May 9, you can get a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when you make a minimum $15 purchase on Uber Eats.