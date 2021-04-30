Free McFlurry: Here’s why McDonald’s is making this limited offer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Have you ever mistaken the McDonald’s McFlurry spoon for a straw?
Well, you’re in luck!
McDonald’s is offering a free Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 4 to “anyone who has ever mistaken the McFlurry spoon for a straw.”
The fast food giant says the spoon is often misunderstood and customers understand the struggle of confusing it for a straw.
McDonald’s says the hollow spoon is a key piece of the mixing process, but wants to make up for the confusion.
Customers can get a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 4 at participating McDonald’s. Be sure to download the McDonald’s App and scan the offer code at your local participating restaurant, no purchase necessary.
And the offer extends past May 4 for those who don’t want to leave the house.
From May 3 through May 9, you can get a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when you make a minimum $15 purchase on Uber Eats.