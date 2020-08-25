McDonald’s to debut Spicy Nuggets this fall, its first new US flavor since 1983

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Spicy nuggets are coming to McDonald’s!

If you’ve prayed and prayed for McDonald’s to deliver some spicy heat to their classic nuggets, you’ll soon be in luck.

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday that it is introducing Spicy Chicken Nuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce to US restaurants this fall.

Both will be available Sept. 16 for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Here’s how McDonald’s describes the spicy nuggs in their statement: “Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, these craveable, dippable and downright-delicious Spicy Chicken McNuggets are joining our classic McNugget line up, and pack plenty of spice and flavor into each bite.”

The Mighty Hot Sauce is described as the perfect pairing to its nuggs, calling the sauce “a powerful blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis.”

This is the fast food chain’s first new sauce since 2017, and apparently it’s also the hottest.

Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, said this is the first time the company has introduced a new flavor of nuggets in the US since they first came to menus in 1983.

Additionally, McDonald’s is introducing a new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry, which will feature vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping, and Chips Ahoy cookie pieces blended in.

That will also debut alongside the Spicy Nuggets on Sept. 16.

Would you try either?

