McEnany: Trump confident coronavirus ‘will disappear’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON/CNN) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing Wednesday to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak, among other things.

McEnany said President Donald Trump is confident that COVID-19 “will disappear”.

“The President is confident that it will disappear. He’s confident that he’s put together a revolutionary, first-class team that is going to break through bureaucracy and get us a vaccine,” she said. “He’s confident that that will lead us to a place where we won’t have COVID on our hands. And in fact, there’s very pleasing news from Pfizer and BioNTech that showed positive results for their vaccines.”

The U.S. set a tragic new record Wednesday with the most new COVID-19 infections in a single day.

Johns Hopkins University reported 46,853 new cases. That brings the total number during the pandemic to almost 2.7 million in the U.S.

The last record for new cases was set last Friday, with 42,255 reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has said he is worried if things don’t turn around soon — we could eventually see 100,000 new cases every day.

Latest News Headlines: