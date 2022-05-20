POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a Lakeland, Florida, woman who was caught on camera having an “outburst” at a McDonald’s Thursday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Tianis Jones, 22, of Lakeland, is facing several charges after deputies said she stormed inside the fast-food restaurant and “became enraged” after her online order was messed up.

When employees tried to deescalate the situation by offering a discount, Jones “turned violent” and walked behind the counter where a security camera caught her throwing cups at employees, Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“I don’t know why this woman got as angry as she was, but as the saying goes, ‘She’s a few fries short of a Happy Meal,’” Judd said Friday afternoon.

Deputies said a family member tried to pull Jones out of the store but the woman instead called 911 to complain about her botched order.

“I’m five months pregnant,” Jones can be heard telling a 911 operator. “These people don’t know how to run a m———– McDonald’s!”

Deputies said the commotion lasted roughly 10 minutes before Jones’ relative and another woman convinced her to leave the store.

As she walked out, Judd said Jones was caught on camera lifting her shirt and twerking at the employees.

“Her actions were outrageous… especially for a place where small children often visit,” Judd said. “And she caused about $100 in damages since the items she threw on the floor can’t be used for customers.”

(Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Tianis Jones, 22, of Lakeland (Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

There were no serious injuries during the incident, but Judd said Jones became a “McBurglar” when she walked behind the counter and threw several cups.

“She didn’t get her Happy Meal, or her fish sandwich, or her chocolate shake, or her sweet tea, but she did manage to get herself in a lot of McTrouble,” Judd said, adding she would not get the “golden arches” when she is booked into the county jail. “But we are going to give her a pair of silver handcuffs.”

Judd said deputies in Polk County “don’t put up with that McJunk.”

Jones is facing charges of burglary with assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information on the Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the PCSO at (863) 298-6200, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-TIPS (8477).