Meghan McCain blasts Trump after attacking her late dad on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Meghan McCain blasted President Trump after he attacked her late father as part of a weekend Tweet-storm.

"He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it and I know it and all of you know it. He will never be a great man," McCain said on Monday.

Along with Senator McCain, the president targeted Saturday Night Live, General Motors, and the auto workers union.

A record 29 tweets and retweets on Sunday alone and worth noting, not one of them about the mass murder of Muslims in New Zealand.

The president went after the NBC comedy show where he is frequently mocked suggesting that the FCC investigate its political bias and accusing late night hosts of colluding with Russia.

General Motors and its workers are also in collusion, the president tweeted, in shutting down the Lordstown car factory.

But it was his tweets about John McCain that drew the biggest response.

He accused the late Arizona Senator of leaking a Dossier about Trump's ties to the Russian government to try to harm Trump's chances ahead of the 2016 election. McCain said he passed the document along to the FBI after the election.

The tweet also falsely claimed that McCain was last in his class at Annapolis.

McCain's daughter Meghan, a co-host on "The View," compared her family to the president's.

"Your life is spent on your weekends, not with your family, not with your friends but obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to," McCain said.

The husband of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway suggested that the president's daylong Twitter rant fits the definition of a narcissistic personality disorder: "a pervasive pattern of grandiosity, need for admiration and lack of empathy.”

His wife disagreed saying, "no, I don't share those concerns ."

The president did mention the New Zealand killings in a Tweet on Monday morning saying "the fake news media is working overtime to blame me for the horrible attack."

The president had been named by the accused shooter as a symbol of renewed white identity.

