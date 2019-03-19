Meghan McCain fires back at Trump tweets against her father
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meghan McCain says President Donald Trump's life is "pathetic" after his weekend Twitter attack against her father, the late Sen. John McCain.
She fired back at Trump on ABC's "The View" Monday after the president tweeted comments criticizing her father, who died last year after battling brain cancer.
McCain says Trump "will never be a great man," and is urging Trump to focus on his family instead of hers.
Trump attacked John McCain for his role in the Russia investigation. The president also tweeted that the 2008 Republican presidential candidate was "last in his class" at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Meghan McCain initially responded Sunday to Trump's remarks on Twitter, then expounded on her words Monday on the talk show she co-hosts.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- COLLEGE CHEATING SCANDAL: 13 BAY AREA PARENTS CHARGED
- FATHER OF MURDER VICTIM SPEAKS AFTER DEATH ROW EXECUTIONS HALTED
- MOSQUE SHOOTER ID'D AS WHITE SUPREMACIST ANGRY AT IMMIGRANTS
- BRIDE FINDS HIDDEN MESSAGE FROM HER LATE MOTHER ON WEDDING HEELS
- PD: TEEN KILLS GIRLFRIEND'S PUPPY AFTER SHE DIDN'T COME HOME ON TIME
Bay Area News
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.