Melania Trump’s former adviser leaks alleged phone call recording

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Melania Trump’s former friend & ex-east wing adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff leaked audio of their alleged phone calls to CNN on Thursday.

In the clip that has now circulated all over social media, the first lady talks about her frustrations with decorating the White House for Christmas.

“I’m working my a– off, Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f— about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?” Melania Trump allegedly says in the recording.

Whoa: Melania Trump, in response to children who were separated from their families at the border, says “give me a fucking break” in audio recordings pic.twitter.com/N0Vlz78rCR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 2, 2020

She then shifts gears and talks about children in cages, referring to the children of undocumented immigrants who are separated from their families by ICE.

“Ok, and then I do it. And I say that I’m planning on Christmas planning for the Christmas,” she said. “And they said, ‘oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f—ing break.”

The first lady then talks about Former President Barack Obama.

“Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?” she said.

She added that she tried to reunite the children with their families, but says they have to go through the process and go through the law.

Latest Posts