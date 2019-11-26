Men freed from Baltimore prison after serving 36 years for murder they didn’t commit

BALTIMORE (CNN) — In Baltimore, three men are finally free after serving 36 years behind bars for a murder prosecutors say they didn’t commit.

Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Steward were arrested on Thanksgiving in 1983 for the murder of a 14-year-old.

Baltimore’s State’s Attorney’s Office says detectives targeted them.

They were just 16-year-old at the time and now Stewart says his life can begin again.

“This opportunity that was given to us is unreal. You know, I sat on my bunk when I got this information, and I cried,” he said. “I didn’t know how to stop crying until a friend of mine came to me, hugged me, and said your journey is coming to an end. But it’s not, my journey is just beginning, because I got to learn how to live right now.”

The State Attorney’s Office says detectives used coaching and coercion of other teenage witnesses to make their case and kept evidence buries that could have freed them.