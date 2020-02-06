Mercedes-Benz brings back the camper van

(CNN) — People who like to camp will soon be able to do so in a vehicle made by… Mercedes?

The brand most people equate with luxury cars is introducing a camper van called the Weekender.

It has back seats that can fold down and sleep two people — while two more can sleep in a tent-like area that pops up from the roof.

The van has an extra battery to power lights and devices, a pull-out kitchen and awning are added features to make the van “homey”.

One thing it’s missing is plumbing.

If you want a mercedes R-V with a bathroom, you can get one from a third party.

Companies like Airstream often add those features onto Mercedes sprinter vans.

The Weekender is competing in a different segment geared toward people who want simple campers — like the classic Volkswagen bus from the 60s and 70s.

Pre-orders of the weekender start this spring.

It will be priced starting around $70,000.

