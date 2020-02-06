(CNN) — People who like to camp will soon be able to do so in a vehicle made by… Mercedes?
The brand most people equate with luxury cars is introducing a camper van called the Weekender.
It has back seats that can fold down and sleep two people — while two more can sleep in a tent-like area that pops up from the roof.
The van has an extra battery to power lights and devices, a pull-out kitchen and awning are added features to make the van “homey”.
One thing it’s missing is plumbing.
If you want a mercedes R-V with a bathroom, you can get one from a third party.
Companies like Airstream often add those features onto Mercedes sprinter vans.
The Weekender is competing in a different segment geared toward people who want simple campers — like the classic Volkswagen bus from the 60s and 70s.
Pre-orders of the weekender start this spring.
It will be priced starting around $70,000.
Latest News Headlines:
- Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted on flight
- Mercedes-Benz brings back the camper van
- California lawmaker proposes bill to require added safety system on commercial helicopters
- Women ask lawmakers for new sexual harassment protections
- Hawaii helicopter crash pilot lost license for 2010 drug use