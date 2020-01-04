Mercedes recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof can fly off

Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: The Mercedes emblem on the front grill of car dealer Mark Johnston’s Mercedes AMG CLK-GTR Limited Edition Roadster, one of only five special Mercedes Benz roadsters produced in the world, is seen at a press conference at his car dealership in Los Angeles 14 June 2006. Johnston announced that he has filed a lawsuit against Mercedes for breach of contract to recoup the 1.7 million USD he paid for the car, which he says does not work after driving it less than one mile (1.6km). AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles’ sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards.

The cars include the Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class, made between 2001 and 2011.

All four vehicles came with an optional sunroof, and the bonding material on those sunroofs can deteriorate, resulting in the sunroof detaching from the car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Affected owners will be contacted by Mercedes on or after February 14, and the sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge.