(KRON) — Perhaps you’ll become a better soccer player after eating this. Probably not.

Nonetheless, Hard Rock Cafe launched its newest chicken sandwich Wednesday. “Made For You by Leo Messi” is named after the soccer superstar.

Lionel Messi, who made a historic move last month and signed with MLS club Inter Miami, is a Hard Rock Cafe brand ambassador. The “Milanese style” sandwich is inspired by the Argentinian’s favorite dishes from his home country, according to Hard Rock Cafe.

The sandwich is now available in participating Hard Rock Cafe locations and Hard Rock Hotels and Casinos. In San Francisco, a Hard Rock Cafe is located at Pier 39.

Hard Rock Cafe already has a burger named after the soccer sensation “Messi Burger.” It is listed at $19.99 on its menu.

“Made For You by Leo Messi” chicken sandwich (Photo courtesy of Hard Rock Cafe)

As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no listed price for the Messi chicken sandwich.

“I’m thrilled to bring the flavors of my home country to the world with the launch of my very own Chicken Sandwich, inspired by one of my favorite dishes, the Milanesa,” Messi said in a press release. “There has been no better partner than Hard Rock International in bringing this to life. Like any great teammate, Hard Rock has been with me through historic milestones, and I can’t wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am.”