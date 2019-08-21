Mexican court says cocaine use is legal for 2 people

(CNN) – A court in Mexico City has ruled that two people should be allowed to use cocaine legally.

The unnamed pair will be allowed to use – but are not authorized to sell – small amounts of cocaine.

This is according to Mexico United Against Crime – an NGO that filed legal papers in this case.

The organization is using this case as part of its efforts to change the drug laws around the country.

This is the first time that cocaine has been made legal in Mexico.

It’s a landmark case – but it hasn’t made it fully through the legal process just yet.

The ruling still has to be reviewed by a higher court before it can go into effect.

Latest News Headlines: