SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Millions of Americans will experience the hottest weather over the summer in the coming days as a record-breaking heat wave builds across much of the central and eastern U.S.

"A dangerous and widespread summer heat wave is expected through this upcoming weekend across much of the central and eastern U.S.," the National Weather Service said. "A large dome of high pressure will allow high temperatures to surge into the 90s and 100s in many locations, while heat indices will top 100 and approach 110 degrees or higher."