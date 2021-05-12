Mexican high school student from CA accepted to multiple Ivy League schools

SANTA ANA, Calif. (STORYFUL) — High school student Stephany Gutierrez and her family in Santa Ana, California, were thrilled when Gutierrez opened four acceptances to Ivy League universities on April 7.

Gutierrez told Storyful her parents were undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

She was accepted to Columbia, Brown, Dartmouth, and Harvard. She has chosen to attend Harvard.

“It was a moment of both disbelief and excitement as I opened up acceptance after acceptance,” Gutierrez told Storyful. “I am Mexican-American; both my parents are from Guerrero, Mexico. We are a family of five. I have an older brother currently enrolled in college and a younger sister in middle school. In the future, I hope to obtain my JD degree and become a pro-bono attorney serving my community.”