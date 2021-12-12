Mexican musical icon Vicente Fernandez dies at 81

FILE – Vicente Fernandez performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. The 81-year-old king of ranchera music is in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized for a fall last week, according to an Instagram post made by his medical team on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Mexican musical icon Vicente Fernandez has passed away, according to a post from the singer’s official Facebook page. He was 81.

Fernandez passed on Sunday, December 12th at 6:15 a.m.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great career of music and give it all for its audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing,” the post read.

According to the Associated Press, Fernandez sold more than 65 million albums and filmed more than 35 movies.

He has also won three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys, in addition to being named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002.