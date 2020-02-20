MGM Resorts warns of data breach

(CNN) – MGM Resorts International says it was the victim of a data breach last year.

The New York Times is reporting that the majority of data exposed could be found in a phone book.

About 1,300 individuals had more sensitive data hacked – like driver’s licenses and passport ID’s.

Here are the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and the U.S.:

Bellagio

ARIA

Vdara at ARIA

MGM Grand

The Signature at MGM Grand

Mandalay Bay

Delano Las Vegas

Park MGM

NoMad Las Vegas

The Mirage

New York-New York

Luxor

Excalibur

MGM Springfield

MGM National Harbor

MGM Grand Detroit

Beau Rivage

Gold Strike

Borgata

MGM Northfield Park

MGM hasn’t disclosed how many total customers were affected.

The Times reports that the company notified impacted gusts – in accordance with state law.

MGM didn’t say who hacked the data, but that it is working closely with law enforcement to investigate.

