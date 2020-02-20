Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

MGM Resorts warns of data breach

National

by: CNN Newssource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – MGM Resorts International says it was the victim of a data breach last year.

The New York Times is reporting that the majority of data exposed could be found in a phone book.

About 1,300 individuals had more sensitive data hacked – like driver’s licenses and passport ID’s.

Here are the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and the U.S.:

  • Bellagio
  • ARIA
  • Vdara at ARIA
  • MGM Grand
  • The Signature at MGM Grand
  • Mandalay Bay
  • Delano Las Vegas
  • Park MGM
  • NoMad Las Vegas
  • The Mirage
  • New York-New York
  • Luxor
  • Excalibur
  • MGM Springfield
  • MGM National Harbor
  • MGM Grand Detroit
  • Beau Rivage
  • Gold Strike
  • Borgata
  • MGM Northfield Park

MGM hasn’t disclosed how many total customers were affected.

The Times reports that the company notified impacted gusts – in accordance with state law.

MGM didn’t say who hacked the data, but that it is working closely with law enforcement to investigate.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News