MGM Resorts warns of data breach

(CNN) – MGM Resorts International says it was the victim of a data breach last year.
The New York Times is reporting that the majority of data exposed could be found in a phone book.
About 1,300 individuals had more sensitive data hacked – like driver’s licenses and passport ID’s.
Here are the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and the U.S.:
- Bellagio
- ARIA
- Vdara at ARIA
- MGM Grand
- The Signature at MGM Grand
- Mandalay Bay
- Delano Las Vegas
- Park MGM
- NoMad Las Vegas
- The Mirage
- New York-New York
- Luxor
- Excalibur
- MGM Springfield
- MGM National Harbor
- MGM Grand Detroit
- Beau Rivage
- Gold Strike
- Borgata
- MGM Northfield Park
MGM hasn’t disclosed how many total customers were affected.
The Times reports that the company notified impacted gusts – in accordance with state law.
MGM didn’t say who hacked the data, but that it is working closely with law enforcement to investigate.
