Michael Jackson’s socks up for auction, could make $2M

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — You could walk away with Michael Jackson’s socks from his first on-stage moonwalk, but it will cost you plenty.

The socks are going up for auction — and the auction house, called ‘Gotta Have Rock and Roll,’ estimates the pair will go for upwards of $2 million.

That’s one million bucks per sock!

The self-proclaimed “King of Pop” wore the custom-made, crystal-covered socks at the legendary “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” TV special in 1983.

The online auction kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 13 — and bidding starts at $100,000.

Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.