Michelle Obama celebrates 57th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

The former FLOTUS turned 57 years young.

Obama shared a photo of herself on Instagram along with a birthday message.

“I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the small moments,” she wrote.

Her husband and 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, wished his “best friend” a happy birthday on social media.

“Every moment with you is a blessing,” he wrote, in part.

Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche. pic.twitter.com/BrtH0vwKk4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2021

The couple will reportedly attend president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Happy birthday, Michelle!