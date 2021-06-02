Michigan man charged with stomping parakeet to death in pet store

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged after authorities say he stomped a parakeet to death inside a Detroit-area pet shop.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 22-year-old Ali Chehade, of Dearborn, Michigan, was expected to be arraigned Thursday for third-degree animal killing.

Police who responded to the Allen Park pet shop on May 18 for an animal cruelty complaint found the parakeet inside a smashed cardboard box.

Store owner Michael Simms told WDIV-TV that a man came in upset and wanted a $30 refund for the bird. But when Simms opened the box, he saw that the parakeet was injured.

The man then grabbed the box, threw it to the floor and stomped on it before leaving. It wasn’t immediately known whether Chehade had an attorney.