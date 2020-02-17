Michigan official: Election Day should be a worker holiday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging businesses to give their workers the day off on Election Day by making it a company holiday.
Benson said she’s encouraging Michigan companies to give employees the day off work on Nov. 3, so they can vote and work as poll workers. She praised Wayne State University for recently announcing such a move, MLive.com reported.
“That’s the direction we should be moving in,” Benson said.
