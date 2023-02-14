EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The suspect in a shooting that killed three Michigan State University students and injured five others had a note in his pocket threatening two New Jersey schools, police say.

According to the Ewing Township Police Department, 43-year-old Anthony McRae had a history of mental health issues and local ties to Ewing Township, which is near Trenton, New Jersey.

When McRae was found by police in Michigan, officials say he had a note in his pocket that “indicated a threat to two Ewing Public Schools.”

Michigan State University Police announced early Tuesday morning that the suspect had died from a self-inflicted gun wound.

Ewing Public Schools were canceled Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police in New Jersey said they have determined the incident was isolated to Michigan and there is no threat to Ewing Schools.

McRae has not lived in the Ewing area in several years, according to the Ewing Township Police Department.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Michigan connected to McRae, but officials did not share the address of the home.

All eight victims were students at Michigan State.