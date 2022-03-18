SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former American heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson is releasing a new brand of candy.

Tyson announced on Instagram Friday he is launching a cannabis-infused gummies called “The Mike Bites.”

The gummies are in the shape of an ear — referencing to his 1997 heavyweight championship fight against Evander Holyfield.

In a fight watched by millions across the world, Tyson was infamously disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear.

Nearly 25 years later, Tyson decided to make business off of the incident.

The former boxer retweeted a photo of how the gummies will look like.

According to his website, there is no link to purchase Tyson’s gummies yet.

Tyson is one of the most well-known athletes in the world — announcing his new line of gummies to his 17 million Instagram followers and 5 million Twitter followers.

Last year, Tyson partnered with alcohol beverage brand Mike’s Hard Lemonade in this commercial.

He has not fought professionally since 2005 in a knockout loss to Kevin McBride.

Tyson, 55, participated in an exhibition boxing match against fellow boxing great Roy Jones Jr. in Los Angeles back on Nov. 28, 2020.