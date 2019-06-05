Live Now
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on being groped by fan

Miley Cyrus is speaking out after video that has now become viral surfaced recently, showing a fan forcefully kissing her and grabbing her face.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people,” the 26-year-old tweeted alongside a video report about what happened. “She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent.”

“#DontF–kWithMyFreedom,” she added. 

We first told you about the video on Monday, which apparently shows a man grabbing the 26-year-old’s hair and pulling her in for a kiss. 

Cyrus was apparently able to dodge the kiss and walk up close to Hemsworth, who puts his arm around Cyrus as they continue to walk to the car. 

Security was also seen intervening when the incident happened. 

