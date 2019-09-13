MillerCoors introduces hard cold brew coffee

(KRON) — MillerCoors announced its partnership with the coffee company La Colombe Coffee Roasters.

The two teamed up to test a hard cold brew coffee in three U.S. markets, according to MillerCoors.

The unique drink “La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee” contains 4.2-percent alcohol.

The ready-to-drink cold brew will be available this month in Boston, Denver and some Florida cities.

By now we trust you've heard… BUT HERE IT IS ANYWAY. pic.twitter.com/JH8PxaIKiC — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) September 13, 2019

The beverage is made from medium-roasted Colombian and Brazilian cold brew coffee, alcohol derived from a malt base, can sugar and natural flavor.

It will be available in two flavors — Black and Vanilla.

According to MillerCoors’ website, Black is a smooth cold brew highlighted by notes of baker’s chocolate. Vanilla contains rich vanilla bean and dark chocolate notes.

Both flavors contain about 50 milligrams of caffeine per can.

Consumers have the option to purchase a four-pack of nine-ounce cans for around $9.99 or a single nine-ounce can that will sell for about $2.79, according to the company.

“We’re thrilled to team up with La Colombe on this exciting launch,” Sofia Colucci, VP of innovation said. “Millennials are constantly looking for new products to complement their active, busy lives. La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee does exactly that.”

