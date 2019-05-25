Live Now
Millions expected to hit the road for Memorial Day Weekend

by: KRON4 Staff

CHP stepping up holiday patrols

People are hitting the road for the long holiday weekend. 

AAA estimates a record of nearly 43 million people will be on the roads across the country — That’s up 3.5-percent from last year. 

In fact, the busiest time of travel for the weekend will be Saturday afternoon between one and 3 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol will be increasing patrols over the weekend.

“It’s going to be one of the busiest of the year, especially in California,” says a CHP officer. “Looks like we’re going to have good weather across the state, so people should expect a lot of traffic. They should maybe give themselves a little extra time to get to where they’re going.”

With this being one of the most traveled weekends of the year, gas prices are at an all-time high in the Bay Area.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.85. The average in Oakland is $4.07 and the most expensive gas in the nation is still in San Francisco at $4.15. 

If you have plans to travel this Memorial Day Weekend, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get there. 

