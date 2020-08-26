Milwaukee Brewers decide to not play tonight’s game following police shooting of Jacob Blake

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KRON) — The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds have decided not to play tonight’s game in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, per ESPN.

This just moments after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

Several other NBA organizations have discussed boycotting games as well.

All NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed. The Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers-Los Angeles Lakers games will not be played tonight.

Jacob Blake was shot from behind seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police were attempting to arrest Blake during a domestic dispute, when Blake was tased.

Latest News Headlines: